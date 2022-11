Liberation of Kherson sparks outpouring of joy and tears in Kyiv

The announcement that Ukrainian forces were entering Kherson sparked a rare flurry of joy in Kyiv, music in the streets and blaring car horns. Kherson inhabitants who left for Kyiv when Russian soldiers captured their city in March began converging on Maidan Square at 7:00 pm, draped in flags, popping champagne corks and hugging each other.