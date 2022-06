Jubilee crowds turn British capital London red, white and blue

Huge crowds waving Union Jack flags massed Thursday near Buckingham Palace as royals took part in a parade for the start of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During the queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, crowds could see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting together in a horse-drawn open-top carriage, waving at crowds.

Published 02.06.2022 15:50





