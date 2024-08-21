 Contact Us

Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest mandatory military service

In Israel, Ultra-Orthodox Jews marched to protest the mandatory military service law approved by the Supreme Court in June.

Published 21.08.2024 16:43
Ultra-Orthodox Jews who oppose mandatory military service staged another protest in Israel.
