Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest mandatory military service

Ultra-Orthodox Jews who oppose mandatory military service staged another protest in Israel. Demonstrators attempted to storm a military registration office in Jerusalem. The protesters knocked over police barriers and trash cans. Israeli police used batons to drive the demonstrators away from the area. Mounted police also intervened. According to Israeli media outlet Kan, three people were detained due to the unrest. In June, the Israeli Supreme Court had approved the decision for the army to conscript Ultra-Orthodox men. In Israel, three-year military service is mandatory for both men and women. Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up 12% of the population, were previously exempt from mandatory military service.