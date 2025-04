Israel releases 10 Palestinians amid ongoing Gaza conflict

The Israeli army has released 10 Palestinians detained since October 7, 2023, transferring them to a hospital in Gaza. Since the resumption of attacks on March 18, 2024, 1,827 Palestinians have been killed, with over 4,800 injured. The total death toll in Gaza since October 7 has reached 51,210, with nearly 117,000 wounded.

