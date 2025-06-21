 Contact Us

Iranians protest Israeli attacks after friday prayers

Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran after Friday prayers to protest Israel's attacks on various cities across Iran.

Tens of thousands gathered on the campus of Tehran University after the Friday prayers, chanting slogans against Israel and the U.S. Protesters carried banners expressing support for the Iranian military.

Iranian teacher Feriba Golzar, recalling that Israel targeted Iranian commanders, said, "We are not afraid of the bombs Israel has dropped on our country."

Among the protesters, businessman Hüsrev Miryazî said, "No matter what Israel does, the Iranian people are not afraid of the Tel Aviv administration."

