Iranians protest Israeli attacks after friday prayers

Tens of thousands gathered on the campus of Tehran University after the Friday prayers, chanting slogans against Israel and the U.S. Protesters carried banners expressing support for the Iranian military. Iranian teacher Feriba Golzar, recalling that Israel targeted Iranian commanders, said, 'We are not afraid of the bombs Israel has dropped on our country.' Among the protesters, businessman Hüsrev Miryazî said, 'No matter what Israel does, the Iranian people are not afraid of the Tel Aviv administration.'