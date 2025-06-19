Iran launches new wave of missiles at Israel

Iran has launched more than 20 missiles in retaliation for Israel's attacks, with several reportedly hitting targets around the capital Tel Aviv and the southern city of Negev. Israel's Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper reported that Israeli air defense systems attempted to intercept the missiles fired from Iran. According to the report, over 20 missiles were launched, striking at least four locations in central and southern Israel.

