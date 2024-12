Inside Syria's infamous torture center, the "Palestine Branch"

The brutal conditions at Syria's infamous "Palestine Branch" interrogation center, used by the collapsed Baath regime for over 50 years, were revealed for the first time, showing inhumane treatment of detainees, including torture and isolation. Documents were burned by officials as the regime fell on December 8.

Agencies and A News / World Published 17.12.2024 13:19 Share This Album





