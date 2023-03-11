 Contact Us

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot cloud

The volcano located in Indonesia's Yogyakarta special region erupted around 12 p.m local time (0500 GMT) and a lava flow of 1.5 km was observed, the local authority said.

Published 11.03.2023 11:09
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing hot cloud up to seven kilometres, the country's disaster management agency said in a statement.
'Kim Kardashian of the cat world': Gacek draws tourists to Polish city of Szczecin
Israeli protesters stage 'day of resistance' against Netanyahu plan to overhaul judiciary
Two dead in failed Chile airport heist
Georgian police use tear gas to break up protest, make arrests
1.28 mn people protest against France pension reform: ministry