Indian boy, 8, bites snake to death in ‘self-defence’

A venomous cobra has died after being bitten twice by an 8-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh, India.

Published 05.11.2022 16:27
An eight-year-old boy in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh was bitten by a cobra while playing in the backyard of his house.
