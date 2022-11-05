Indian boy, 8, bites snake to death in ‘self-defence’

An eight-year-old boy in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh was bitten by a cobra while playing in the backyard of his house. The child, who could not get rid of the cobra wrapped around his arm, found the solution by biting the poisonous cobra. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the boy said, 'The snake got around my hand and bit me. I was in a lot of pain. When I couldn't get rid of it, I bit hard twice. It all happened in a flash.' After explaining the situation to his family, it was understood that the cobra had taken a 'dry bite' meaning it did not release any venom. The boy was taken to a nearby primary health centre where anti-snake venom was administered. He was later discharged after remaining under observation by doctors and was in good health, The New Indian Express reported.