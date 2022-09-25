 Contact Us

In retort to Wagner, 'Mozart' wants to save lives in Ukraine

The group is staffed by volunteer army veterans giving humanitarian aid, medical evacuation and training Ukrainians in combat.

Published 25.09.2022 10:17
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
A volunteer organisation run by ex-soldiers, Mozart says it wants to save lives in Ukraine by offering aid and military training -- choosing its name as a "tongue in cheek" nod to the notorious Russian paramilitary group Wagner. The two might both be named for famous composers, but those offering their efforts in Mozart say that is where the similarities end. The group is staffed by volunteer army veterans giving humanitarian aid, medical evacuation and training Ukrainians in combat.
Enlistment officers sending call-up papers to wrong men in Russia as mobilisation chaos grows
Bogota residents enjoy 'car-free' city for one day
Neighbouring Russia, Latvians prep for war
Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
Images show destruction after Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes