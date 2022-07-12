In a US show of force, stealth bombers fly in to Brisbane

B-2 bomber jets, among the United States's deadliest ones, arrived on Tuesday at Amberley, just west of Brisbane. In a show of force to the Indo-Pacific, at least four nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers have flown approximately 14,000 kilometers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, landing then at RAAF Base Amberley this week. The jet has a flying wing desing, which means it is lacking a fuselage and tail, allowing it to evade enemy radars while it approaches its target. Despite being designed to evade detection, the arrival of the B-2 jets in Brisbane was publicised a lot by both the US and the Australian air forces. Whilst it is in Australia, the B-2 jets will be conducting training and 'strategic deterrence missions' with the Royal Australian Air Force and other allies, whom the US Air Force says were 'in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific'. A spokeswoman of RAAF has said that the visit was part of the two air forces' Enhanced Air Cooperation initiative. She said that the 'EAC aims to deepen advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly.' 'The EAC initiative has been operating successfully for several years as one of the United States Force Posture Initiatives,' she added. 'The RAAF welcomes the visiting aircraft and personnel and looks forward to working with them during this activity.' Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Kousgaard, US Air Force 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, said that the visit was more than just about training and it was about sending a message. 'This deployment of the B-2 to Australia demonstrates and enhances the readiness and lethality of our long-range penetrating strike force,' Kousgaard said. 'We look forward for training and enhancing our interoperability with our RAAF teammates, as well as partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific as we meet (Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force) objectives.' The 393rd Bomb Squadron is still the only unit that have deployed nuclear weapons in combat, as the bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II both conducted by them. B-2's deployments to Australia was telegraphed last year in a Pentagon review also, where it was noted that new rotations were needed to 'deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea.' The B-2 jet can deploy both conventional and nuclear weapons.