 Contact Us

Hundreds of firefighters battling forest blazes in France

Hundreds of firefighters were battling an escalating forest blaze fuelled by fierce winds in the Cévennes region of southern France on Thursday.

Published 08.07.2022 10:23
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Hundreds of firefighters were battling an escalating forest blaze fuelled by fierce winds in the Cévennes region of southern France on Thursday.
Nearly one million Muslims ascend Mt. Arafat near holy city of Mecca
Major episodes of violence against politicians in Japan
Muslim pilgrims stream out of Mecca for hajj high point
Maskless Muslim pilgrims launch largest hajj since COVID pandemic
Taghit: First spark of revolution against French colonialism in Algeria