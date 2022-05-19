 Contact Us

Guerrilla group sows fear in Paraguay with a few dozen men

With a few dozen fighters, the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrilla group has held residents of a central province in a grip of fear for the past 14 years.

Published 19.05.2022 10:00
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
With a few dozen fighters, the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrilla group has held residents of a central province in a grip of fear for the past 14 years.
Mexico's official 'disappeared' list grows to more than 100,000
US is flooded with guns: Justice Dept
Spot a UFO? The Pentagon wants to know
Kyiv and Moscow suspend peace talks amid Mariupol prisoner swap row
Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra to tour Europe to raise money for Ukraine army