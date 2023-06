Grand Canyon National Park ranked the deadliest

Grand Canyon National Park has the highest number of missing person reports and deaths among all the national parks in the United States, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Despite being smaller and receiving fewer visitors compared to many other national park sites, Grand Canyon topped the charts in missing person reports, deaths, and suicides from 2018 to early 2023.

Published 12.06.2023 14:01





