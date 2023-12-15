Geminid meteor shower to be observed from Türkiye

In a statement, the U.S. Space and Aviation Agency (NASA) stated that meteors can be seen from anywhere in the world because they do not come from a specific direction. NASA said on Thursday that the Geminid meteor shower, known as the best of the year, will reach its peak on Friday, and noted that 60 to 120 meteors can be seen per hour at the peak of the rain. Experts reported that the meteor shower can be watched from points where the sky is clear and there is no light pollution. Greenwich Observatory also pointed out that Geminid is distinctive due to its colors and stated that its colors can be white, yellow green, red or blue. Geminid is formed as a result of the rock fragments left behind by a faint comet called 3200 Phaethon as it orbits around the sun.