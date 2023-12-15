 Contact Us

Geminid meteor shower to be observed from Türkiye

The Geminid meteor shower, known as the best of the year, will peak on Friday and illuminate the dark sky.

15.12.2023
In a statement, the U.S. Space and Aviation Agency (NASA) stated that meteors can be seen from anywhere in the world because they do not come from a specific direction.
