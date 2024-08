Gaza facing world's biggest water crisis due to Israeli attacks, says expert

According to Professor Vakur Sumer from Selcuk University, Gaza is experiencing the most severe water crisis globally due to a combination of climate change and ongoing Israeli attacks. Sumer highlighted that Gaza's water availability is drastically below the required threshold for being considered water-rich, with significant issues in both quantity and quality.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 29.08.2024 11:36





