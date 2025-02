◾ Akif's famous poem, with the lines "You, who would turn to stone in the tomb... / Alas, this horizon will never come to you, this world won't accept you... / O martyr's son of a martyr, do not ask me for a grave, / The Prophet's embrace is wide open for you," was written for the Gallipoli martyrs.

◾ The Gallipoli Campaign, a proud resistance against imperialist, colonial, and brutal mentalities, was humanity's triumph over barbarism. The Ottomans stopped the shameless assault on Istanbul.

◾ The so-called "invincible armada," which could not reach Istanbul, would soon be sidelined as Russia, one of their greatest allies, fell from the war, and Gallipoli became one of the defining battlefronts of the 20th century.