"CLEANING THE WORLD AND TAKING GOOD CARE OF IT"

Amelle Miri, a volunteer at Massy Grand Mosque, stated that the mosque, together with its youth committee, has been organizing cleaning events in the city for the past two years.

Miri noted that the special weekend event was organized together with many mosques and said, "We usually do it between two prayer times, so there's more time to collect trash." She added that they started organizing these events as the weather improved, aiming to convey the message of "cleaning the world and taking good care of it."