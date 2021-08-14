 Contact Us

Fossils belonging to sea creatures discovered in eastern Turkey

Fossils belonging to sea creatures estimated to be 35 million years old were found by a field research team in eastern Turkey on Saturday.

Published 14.08.2021 16:52
Iskender Dölek, a geomorphologist and lecturer at Muş Alparslan University's Disaster Management Application and Research Center, told journalists that he would send the invertebrate marine fossils to paleontologists to determine their age, species, and genus.
