Who is Benedict XVI nicknamed "the Panzer Cardinal"? | Former Pope Benedict first pontiff to resign in 600 years

Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over pedophilia. The German Joseph Ratzinger, known for his conservative views, stepped down in February 2013 after almost eight years as head of the Catholic Church, blaming his declining physical and mental health.

Published 31.12.2022 13:46





