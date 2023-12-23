 Contact Us

Former KGB spy Yuri Bezmenov exposes Soviet subversion tactics: a warning to the U.S. on ıdeological warfare and the unseen threat within

Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB informant, revealed in a 1984 interview the insidious tactics employed by the Soviet Union to infiltrate nations, focusing on ideological subversion and psychological warfare. Bezmenov highlighted the stages of demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization, illustrating how the U.S. is in an undeclared war against its founding principles. The warning emphasizes the urgency for the nation to recognize the threat and act swiftly.

In a 1984 interview with G. Edward Griffin, former KGB informant Yuri Bezmenov revealed the covert strategies employed by the Soviet Union and how the Communist machinery aggressively infiltrates a nation's consciousness.
Psychological warfare: A chilling prediction about contemporary America from former KGB member Yuri Bezmenov
