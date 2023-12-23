Former KGB spy Yuri Bezmenov exposes Soviet subversion tactics: a warning to the U.S. on ıdeological warfare and the unseen threat within

Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB informant, revealed in a 1984 interview the insidious tactics employed by the Soviet Union to infiltrate nations, focusing on ideological subversion and psychological warfare. Bezmenov highlighted the stages of demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization, illustrating how the U.S. is in an undeclared war against its founding principles. The warning emphasizes the urgency for the nation to recognize the threat and act swiftly.

