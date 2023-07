Footage from the floating prison, where the self-proclaimed superior ones place the innocent

The UK's 'floating prison' for irregular migrants, Bibby Stockholm, is facing growing criticism. Footage from inside the ship revealed how small the allocated spaces for migrants were. Many migrant rights advocates are expressing their disapproval of this decision by the UK.

Published 24.07.2023 16:15





