 Contact Us

Festival brings taste of Turkish food, culture to US capital

A special festival brought a taste of Turkish food and cultural activities to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Published 17.10.2022 10:39
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
A special festival brought a taste of Turkish food and cultural activities to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
Images show destruction in Ukraine's Luhansk
Kyiv asks Ukrainians to save power after missile hits energy facility
Cologne mosque broadcast Muslim call to prayer over its loudspeakers for first time
Türkiye's Erdoğan plays table tennis with Kazakhstan's Tokayev
Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2022