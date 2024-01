Extensive destruction caused by massive Japan earthquake becomes more apparent

48 people lost their lives in earthquakes in Ishikawa province, western Japan. Magnitudes ranged from 5 to 7, causing collapses and a fire in Wajima city. Tsunami warnings were lifted. Japan Self-Defense Forces deployed for search and rescue. About 50,000 evacuated, and power outages affected medical facilities.

