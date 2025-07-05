 Contact Us

Explosion at a gas station in Rome: 21 injured

At least 21 people were reported injured after an explosion occurred at a gas station in the Prenestino district, east of Italy's capital, Rome.

Agencies and A News
Published 05.07.2025
The Italian Fire Brigade (Vigili del Fuoco) announced on platform X that a fire broke out following a morning explosion at a gas station on Gordiani Street, with 10 teams deployed to respond to the incident.

According to a report by the ANSA news agency, the explosion occurred around 08:00 local time, injuring at least 10 people, including firefighters and police officers, who sustained minor burns and injuries caused by shattered glass.

The blast caused damage to nearby buildings, shattering windows, and thick black smoke, visible from across the city, continued to rise.

Some eyewitnesses stated that firefighters and police officers, who initially responded to the fire following the first explosion, were injured by a second explosion that followed shortly afterward.

Residents of nearby buildings may also be among the injured. The explosion caused panic in the area, leading to the evacuation of several buildings.

