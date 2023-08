Excavations at Karahantepe shedding light on human history

The 2023 excavation works at the Karahantepe Archaeological Site in Şanlıurfa, which is among the significant settlements of the Neolithic period, have commenced with a team of 40 individuals and will span for a duration of 3 months.

Agencies and A News / World Published 10.08.2023 15:19 Share This Album





Subscribe