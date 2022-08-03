 Contact Us

Endangered Caretta caretta turtles begin their journey to sea at Mendirek Beach

The endangered Caretta caretta turtles have begun their journey to the sea at Mendirek Beach in the Turkish seaside resort of Antalya.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 03.08.2022 16:40
