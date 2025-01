Drone captures footage of destroyed Hafez al-Assad statue in Syria

A drone captured footage of the destroyed statue of Hafez al-Assad, former president of Syria, in Deir Atiyeh, near Damascus. The monument, the largest of its kind in Syria, was demolished on December 8 after Bashar al-Assad fled the country.

Agencies and A News / World Published 20.01.2025 11:59





