Desperate search and rescue efforts continue for trapped miners in Indonesia

In the village of Pancurendang in the Banyumas Region of Indonesia, 8 illegal miners were trapped under a collapsed gold mine. On the 6th day of the ongoing search and rescue operations, there has been no sign found of any of the miners. The wait of the miners' relatives at the wreckage site continues.

