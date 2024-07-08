 Contact Us

Demonstrations held across France following results of snap poll

People took to the streets in several French cities to celebrate the surprise victory of the left-wing alliance according to preliminary results.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 08.07.2024 09:52
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Demonstrations were held across France late Sunday following the results of the country's snap parliamentary election.
UEFA suspension of Demiral shows double standards: Lawyer
Is Israel igniting the flames of war in the Middle East?
Bloodshed and resistance: France's bloody history in Algeria
Half a million Gazans still facing 'catastrophic' hunger: UN
Advertising van drives through Toronto streets to display Islamophobic messages