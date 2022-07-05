 Contact Us

Deadpool: U.S. mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes.

But the mega drought affecting the western United States is sending reservoir levels plummeting towards deadpool -- the point at which the dam can no longer produce power. "We are 23rd year of drought here in the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead has dropped down to 28 percent," explains Patti Aaron of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam. She was referring to the vast lake created by the building of the dam.
