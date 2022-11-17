De-mining works continue in Ukraine's city of Kherson, where the Russian army has withdrawn, and in the surrounding settlements, amid Russia's ongoing war against the country. A press tour was held for the representatives of local and foreign media organizations to view the latest situation in the villages and towns of the Kherson region of Ukraine. During the tour, journalists were shown the ongoing mine search and clearing operations near the city of Kherson and where Russian forces were stationed until the end of last week. The efforts of many mine clearance teams to make the highway between Mykolaiv-Kherson cities and the connection roads around them safer drew attention. Journalists were shown a large number of unexploded mines, bullets and other explosives on the roads that were found as a result of the teams' work this week. The officials said in a statement that there were many mines in the city of Kherson and other points where the Russian forces were staying, and that extensive security measures were taken in the region since they pose a serious threat to the soldiers and civilians.