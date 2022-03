Czech designer Tomas Brinek makes 'Zelensky pillows' to help Ukrainians suffering from war

A Czech designer has come up with a novel way to raise money for Ukrainians suffering from the war in their country - making pillows bearing the portrait of their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who he says has become a sex symbol for some.

Published 18.03.2022 13:53





