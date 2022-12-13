Coup operation in Germany in 3 questions | What to know about Reichsbürger movement

German authorities arrested more than two dozen suspects last week over an alleged plot to overthrow the state by violence and military means. The group, which included far-right figures and ex-military officers, had procured weapons and developed concrete plans in recent months to create nationwide chaos and to storm the Bundestag with violence, according to the prosecutors. Heinrich Reuss-a descendant of a noble family, also known as Prince Heinrich XIII-was the leading figure in the group.

