 Contact Us

Coup operation in Germany in 3 questions | What to know about Reichsbürger movement

German authorities arrested more than two dozen suspects last week over an alleged plot to overthrow the state by violence and military means. The group, which included far-right figures and ex-military officers, had procured weapons and developed concrete plans in recent months to create nationwide chaos and to storm the Bundestag with violence, according to the prosecutors. Heinrich Reuss-a descendant of a noble family, also known as Prince Heinrich XIII-was the leading figure in the group.

Published 13.12.2022 15:41
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
German authorities arrested more than two dozen suspects last week over an alleged plot to overthrow the state by violence and military means. The group, which included far-right figures and ex-military officers, had procured weapons and developed concrete plans in recent months to create nationwide chaos and to storm the Bundestag with violence, according to the prosecutors. Heinrich Reuss-a descendant of a noble family, also known as Prince Heinrich XIII-was the leading figure in the group.
Israeli fire takes life of 16-year-old West Bank girl Jana Majdi Zakarneh who was looking for missing cat
Volcano erupts in Guatemala, forcing road closure
Technology Minister Varank comes to Turkish Grand National Assembly by locally-produced car TOGG to join budget talks
EU’s secret detention centres: Inhuman treatment of refugees disclosed
TRT World Forum 2022, Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities & Opportunities