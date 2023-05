Commemoration event held at Hagia Sophia Mosque for 570th anniversary of Istanbul conquest

During the commemoration of the 570th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, a celebratory program took place at the Hagia Sophia Mosque, coinciding with the morning prayer. Addressing the congregation after the prayer, Ali Erbaş, the President of Religious Affairs, spoke about the significance of the conquest of Istanbul.

