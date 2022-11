Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai

The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized more than 30 tonnes of the white powder and led to arrests in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain, the European Union's police agency said. The crackdown in Dubai netted a "big fish" from the Netherlands, who reportedly had links to alleged Dutch crime boss Ridouan Taghi, who was himself seized in the Gulf emirate in 2019.

Published 30.11.2022 09:48





