Christmas celebrated across Türkiye with prayers for world peace

In Istanbul, Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew led the mass, which started early in the morning at the Hagia Yorgi Church in the patriarchate's garden. In addition to Greeks living in Türkiye, people from other countries also showed interest in the ritual, in which candles were lit, prayers were offered and hymns were sung.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 26.12.2022 00:03





