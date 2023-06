Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

"They are weak. Let's let the doctors make their assessment," Petro told the media in Bogota, after arriving back from a trip to Cuba. The president earlier posted a photo on Twitter showing several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, attending to the children as they sat on tarps in the jungle. One rescuer held a bottle to the mouth of the smallest child, whom he held in his arms.

