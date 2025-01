Celebrations erupt in Syrian cities following Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel sparked celebrations in Syrian cities such as Damascus, Idlib, Aleppo, and Homs. Thousands took to the streets, chanting slogans like "We sacrifice our lives for you, O Al-Aqsa" and "Free Palestine," while fireworks lit up the sky.

Published 16.01.2025 12:45





