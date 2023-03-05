 Contact Us

Bosnian Premier League collects toys for quake children in Türkiye

Fans brought the toys with them to matches between FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo and FK Sloboda Tuzla as well as FK Velez Mostar and FK Borac Banja Luka.

Published 05.03.2023 00:58
Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Premier League teams threw stuffed toys onto the pitch Saturday in a symbol of solidarity with children affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.
