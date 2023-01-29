 Contact Us

Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday, 53 years after the 747's instantly recognizable humped silhouette grabbed global attention as a Pan Am passenger jet. Designed in the late 1960s to meet demand for mass travel, the world's first twin-aisle wide body jetliner's nose and upper deck became the world's most luxurious club above the clouds.

Published 29.01.2023 20:05
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes.
Settlers attack Palestinian-owned houses, shops in West Bank
Protests erupt across U.S. after police release video of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest
Islamophobic politician Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Muslim holy book Quran in front of Copenhagen mosque
OPCW charges Assad regime with 2018 chlorine attack on Douma
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning