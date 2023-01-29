Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday, 53 years after the 747's instantly recognizable humped silhouette grabbed global attention as a Pan Am passenger jet. Designed in the late 1960s to meet demand for mass travel, the world's first twin-aisle wide body jetliner's nose and upper deck became the world's most luxurious club above the clouds.

Published 29.01.2023 20:05 Share This Album





Subscribe