Ballet star Laura Fernandez finds feet in Georgia after quitting Russia over Ukraine war

Swiss-born, with a Ukrainian mother, Fernandez, 24, was a soloist at the Stanislavsky and rising star of the ballet world when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February. "It was just very difficult to be in the dressing room because people started to discuss (the war)... I left because it was morally just very difficult for me to live there because I know what Putin was doing to my family in Ukraine," she told Reuters.

Published 24.11.2022 12:25
When Laura Fernandez's fellow dancers at the Stanislavsky Theatre in Moscow began discussing the war in Ukraine, she knew she would have to leave.
