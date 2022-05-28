 Contact Us

Azeris celebrate 104th anniversary of Azerbaijani Republic

Azerbaijan on Saturday is celebrating Republic Day, the 104th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Republic.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 28.05.2022 13:07
Azerbaijan on Saturday is celebrating Republic Day, the 104th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Republic. On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijani National Council declared the independent Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, also known as the Azerbaijan People's Republic, at a meeting in neighboring Georgia. A historic meeting on May 28 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi adopted the six-article Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan, making Azerbaijan the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim east.
