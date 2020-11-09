Azerbaijanis pour into streets to celebrate 102nd anniversary of national flag

Azerbaijan on Monday celebrated the 102nd anniversary of its national flag after more than a month of gains in its efforts to liberate lands under nearly three decades of Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan on Monday celebrated the 102nd anniversary of its national flag after more than a month of gains in its efforts to liberate lands under nearly three decades of Armenian occupation. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu celebrated the day on Twitter. 'Happy National Flag Day to brotherly Azerbaijan! The glorious Azerbaijani flag is waving again in the lands liberated by its heroic army. Live in happiness with your tricolor flag, dear AZERBAIJAN!' Çavuşoğlu said. Azerbaijan's First Lady and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva also marked the day in a social media post. 'I congratulate all our fellow countrymen on the occasion of the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our hearts will always be filled with pride for our flag and Motherland! May our tricolor wave in the sky of the sovereign, powerful Azerbaijan forever!' she said on Instagram. Meanwhile, Jeyhun Bayramov, the country's foreign minister, hailed the day on Twitter. 'November 9 marks #NationalFlagDay in #Azerbaijan! On this remarkable occasion which coincidences with the most significant days in our history, we congratulate all Azerbaijanis! May our Flag wave over all liberated territories of Azerbaijan!' Bayramov said. Azerbaijan marked the day following Sunday's announcement of President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation of Shusha, which has been under Armenian occupation for over 28 years.