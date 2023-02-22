 Contact Us

At least 4 killed as Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar

According to daily Madagascar Tribune, the cyclone landed in the east coast at about 7.20 p.m. local time (1630GMT) north of Mananjary, a coastal town.

At least four people were killed in Madagascar after Tropical Cyclone Freddy made landfall late Tuesday, ripping off house rooftops and bringing heavy winds and torrential rain, local media reported Wednesday.
