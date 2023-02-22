At least 4 killed as Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar

At least four people were killed in Madagascar after Tropical Cyclone Freddy made landfall late Tuesday, ripping off house rooftops and bringing heavy winds and torrential rain, local media reported Wednesday. According to daily Madagascar Tribune, the cyclone landed in the east coast at about 7.20 p.m. local time (1630GMT) north of Mananjary, a coastal town. It said significant damage was recorded in Mananjary, a city of about 25,000 people which has already been heavily impacted by Cyclone Batsirai last year. Batsirai killed more than 130 people across the Indian Ocean island. Madagascar is also still recovering from last month's Tropical Cyclone Cheneso, which devastated the country leaving some 30 people dead. More than 7,000 people have already been displaced in the Vatovavy region, according to Madagascar Tribune citing the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management. Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall in Mozambique and later move into Zimbabwe, as it could impact about 2.6 million people, according to the UN.