Art against genocide: “Glory is Ours”

Turkish artists responded to Israel's genocide and oppression in Gaza, which killed 40,000 people and forced more than a million Gazans to flee since October 7, and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people in their art. 'Glory is Ours', an exhibition in Istanbul, features poems and visual art depicting the Palestinian resistance against Israeli oppression. Palestinian poet of resistance: Mahmoud Darwish One of the most important poets featured in the exhibition is the famous Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish. Mahmoud Darwish, who is one of the most influential names in Palestinian literature, is also referred to as the 'poet of awakening' for his poems that reflect the pain and hopes of his people. The exhibition features 33 works by visual design artist and academic Muhammed Emin Albayrak, who visualized Darwish's verses. Darwish's poems still resonate today The works in the exhibition highlight the social and cultural significance of Darwish's art, particularly focusing on the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine. Muhammed Emin Albayrak notes that he specifically tried to visualize the struggles of the Palestinian people in Darwish's poetry. Albayrak emphasizes that the verses were written between the 1970s and 2000s and are still relevant today. He also mentioned that signed prints of the posters will be available for sale and that the proceeds will be donated to Gaza. 'Glory is Ours' will welcome art lovers in Atatürk Cultural Center until August 25.