Art against genocide: “Glory is Ours”

Glory is Ours, an exhibition depicting the Palestinian resistance against Israeli violence, can be visited until August 25 in Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

09.08.2024
Turkish artists responded to Israel's genocide and oppression in Gaza, which killed 40,000 people and forced more than a million Gazans to flee since October 7, and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people in their art.
