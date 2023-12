American singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend Brooklyn show organized for benefit of conlict-hit Gaza

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, renowned American singers, were present at a comedy event held in the Brooklyn area. The show, hosted by comedian Ramy Youssef, aimed to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza. As per news reports from the U.S., both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were spotted at the venue.

Agencies and A News / World Published 12.12.2023 17:28





