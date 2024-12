AFAD begins search and rescue at Sednaya prison

AFAD teams have begun search and rescue operations at Syria's Sednaya Prison, believed to hold trapped individuals, with 43 vehicles and 120 personnel deployed. The mission, coordinated with Turkish authorities and the Syrian regime, aims to investigate the prison's brutal conditions and potential evidence.

Agencies and A News / World Published 17.12.2024 11:10





