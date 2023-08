Accusations fly as Ukraine allegedly targets Russian naval base in Novorossiysk

Early Friday, Russia leveled accusations against Ukraine, claiming that the nation had initiated an assault on its naval base situated along the Black Sea in Novorossiysk, utilizing sea drones. This incident marks the first instance, within the 18-month-long conflict, of a direct strike on a significant Russian commercial port.

Agencies and A News / World Published 04.08.2023 13:49





