200 people evacuated as fire engulfs migrant camp in Spain

The fire at the El Walili camp, located in the southeast Spanish region of Almeria, took place on the same day that the camp was supposed to be demolished following an order from the Nijar city council. A court order for the camp's demolition said structures there were dilapidated and built without a housing license.

Published 30.01.2023 18:00





